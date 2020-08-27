Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., August 27, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated August 27, 2020, visit trib.com.
Thursday additions
:
Mikki Elkins, 24, NCSO, serve jail time; Kimberly Montoya, 49, EPD, fail to appear; Shane Phelps, 47, EPD, fail to appear; Colton Tucker, 30, NCSO, NCIC hit, criminal warrant; Tyler Grigry, 30, CPD, fail to appear; Anita Burd, 45, NCSO, serve jail time; Jennifer Olson, 43, CPD, larceny; Adriena Medina, 37, CPD, controlled substance possession meth, shoplifting, conspiracy; Erin Kampa, 38, CPD, conspiracy, shoplifting; Ryan Shoemaker, 27, CPD, fail to comply (times 2); David Carlson, 51, MPD, DWUI; Dustin Carlson, 27, CPD, DWUI, DWUS; Leland Rohn, 35, CPD, domestic battery, strangulation of household member.
