Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m. December 19, 2019. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated December 19, 2019, visit trib.com.
Thursday additions:
Felix Reillo, 32, MPD, interference with police officer, public intoxication, fail to appear (times 2); Melissa Call, 33, MPD, hold for probation and parole; Vanessa Saputra, 32, MPD, hold for probation and parole; Ian Barberton, 31, WHP, criminal warrant; Mallory Smith, 32, CPD, county warrant/hold for agency; Hugo Cruz-Salgado, 33, NCSO, immigration hold.