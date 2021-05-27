Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., May 27, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate rosters dated May 27, 2021, visit trib.com.
Thursday additions:
Megan Mayhew, 27, CPD, fail to comply, fail to appear; Marshall Mayhan, 18, CPD, controlled substance possession; Danny Vazquez, 20, CPD, fail to comply, fail to appear (times 2), criminal warrant, hold for probation and parole, district court bench warrant; Levi McInturff, 33, MPD, fail to comply; Hope Mayhan, 47, CPD, controlled substance possession; Charles Massie, 47, CPD, disturbing the peace, resisting arrest, public intoxication.