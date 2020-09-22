Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., September 22, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated September 22, visit trib.com.
Tuesday additions:
Katie Sanders, 27, SDCI, DWUI, DWUS, interference with peace officer, open container in vehicle; Dustin Richardson, 35, NCSO, fail to appear, criminal warrant; Shanna Reed, 36, NCSO, serve jail time, fail to comply (times 2); Jordan Fritz, 35, CPD, public intoxication prohibited; Miles Linam, 48, NCSO, serve jail time; Matthew Myer, 28, CPD, DWUI.
