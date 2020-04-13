Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., April 10 through 13, 2020. There were no new additions Saturday, April 11, or Sunday, April 12.
Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate rosters dated April 10 through April 13, 2020, visit trib.com.
Friday additions:
- Antonio Allen, 27, CPD, larceny, grand larceny, controlled substance possession meth; redacted addition, no information provided; Derek Reents, 32, NCSO, domestic battery.
Monday additions:
- Rufus McCormick, 40, CPD, criminal trespass; Jason Whitney, 39, CPD, fail to comply (times 2), fail to appear; Dana Benjamin, 54, CPD, fail to comply; Dawn Lee, 35, CPD, fail to comply.
Follow Sally Ann Shurmur on Twitter @wyosas.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!