Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., April 10 through 13, 2020. There were no new additions Saturday, April 11, or Sunday, April 12.

Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate rosters dated April 10 through April 13, 2020, visit trib.com.