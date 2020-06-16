Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., June 16, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated June 16, 2020, visit trib.com.
Tuesday additions:
Weston Harris, 21, NCSO, criminal warrant; Joshua Jenkins, 43, CPD, criminal warrant; Craig Segueda, 42, NCSO, fail to appear; Leo Headley, 57, NCSO, contract hold/billing; Clarence Aragon, 42, NCSO, contract hold/billing; Michael Sun Rhodes, 31, NCSO, contract hold/billing; Skyler Quiver, 25, NCSO, contract hold/billing; Dalia Hermosillo-Pena, 38, NCSO, fail to appear; Michael Wood, 26, CPD, controlled substance possession (times 2), fail to comply; Charles Woolsey, 33, CPD, disturbing the peace; Megan Kinion, 26, CPD, fail to comply; Nicholas Giangiacomo, 33, CPD, criminal bench warrant; Sheila Grass, 27, CPD, controlled substance possession meth, controlled substance possession; Christopher Krogh, 31, CPD, DWUI, DWUS, controlled substance possession meth, controlled substance possession, criminal warrant.
