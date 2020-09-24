Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., September 24, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated September 24, visit trib.com.
Friday additions
:
Pamela Baros, 35, NCSO, serve jail time; Arnaldo Valenzuela, 43, CPD, fail to comply; Angelina Gomez, 29, NCSO, hold for probation and parole; Francis Turville, 49, CPD, probation revocation; Alonzo Tabaho, 32, USMA, contract hold/billing; Keller Duran, 27, USMA, contract hold/billing; Siobhan Gadd, 37, CPD, county warrant/hold for agency; Casey Hudgens, 39, NCSO, serve jail time; Timothy Lee, 40, CPD, contract hold/billing; David Owyhee, 59, CPD, fail to appear; Jerimiah White, 31, CPD, public intoxication prohibited; Michael Crow, 35, CPD, public intoxication prohibited; Heather Cranmer, 28, CPD, public intoxication prohibited.
