 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Inmate roster
0 comments

Inmate roster

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., April 28, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate rosters dated April 28, 2021, visit trib.com.

Wednesday additions:

Christopher McCain, 31, CPD, district court bench warrant (times 2), criminal warrant; Destiny Pyke, 34, MPD, hold for probation and parole; Kristen Stewart, 43, NCSO, serve jail time; Kristina Slagle, 24, CPD, fail to appear, fail to comply; Jeremy Blume, 39, MPD, fail to comply, fail to appear; Dylan Adkins, 19, CPD, fail to appear; Sebastian Rouse, 28, CPD, public intoxication; Ronald Warner, 56, MPD, public intoxication; Jeremy Caster, 26, NCSO, DWUI; Cory Frenick, 39, EPD, fail to appear, fail to comply; Lauren Madrid, 26, MPD, DWUI; Daniel Harris, 52, NCSO, set fire to another’s land.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News