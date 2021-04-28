Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., April 28, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate rosters dated April 28, 2021, visit trib.com.
Wednesday additions:
Christopher McCain, 31, CPD, district court bench warrant (times 2), criminal warrant; Destiny Pyke, 34, MPD, hold for probation and parole; Kristen Stewart, 43, NCSO, serve jail time; Kristina Slagle, 24, CPD, fail to appear, fail to comply; Jeremy Blume, 39, MPD, fail to comply, fail to appear; Dylan Adkins, 19, CPD, fail to appear; Sebastian Rouse, 28, CPD, public intoxication; Ronald Warner, 56, MPD, public intoxication; Jeremy Caster, 26, NCSO, DWUI; Cory Frenick, 39, EPD, fail to appear, fail to comply; Lauren Madrid, 26, MPD, DWUI; Daniel Harris, 52, NCSO, set fire to another’s land.