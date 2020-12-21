Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., Dec. 19, 20, and 21, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate rosters dated Dec. 19, 20, and 21, visit trib.com.
Saturday additions:
- Marlon Marshall, 55, NCSO, fail to appear, serve jail time; Kevin Legarreta, 42, CPD, fail to comply; Douglas Norton, 34, MPD, hold for probation and parole; John Authement, 47, MPD, fail to appear; Jasper Wimber, 43, CPD, fail to comply, fail to appear; Stacy Stewart, 45, CPD, NCIC hit, marijuana possession; William Lee, 63, CPD, turn signal required, stop or yield sign, controlled substance possession meth, controlled substance possession (times 2); Adam Huffer, 29, MPD, fail to comply, fail to appear, county warrant/hold for agency, petit larceny; Ricky Cole, 33, CPD, petty larceny, interference with peace officer, conspiracy, controlled substance possession meth; Lakshmi Jaramillo, 18, CPD, controlled substance possession (times 2); Kristin Cecil, 28, CPD, fail to appear (times 4); William Garland, 29, CPD, controlled substance possession meth, controlled substance possession.
Sunday additions:
- Paul Mapes, 59, CPD, fail to comply; Sydney Willow, 38, CPD, county warrant/hold for agency, DWUS, maintain insurance, registration violation, follow too close, controlled substance possession, controlled substance possession meth; Zachary Jarrard, 20, CPD, DWUI, open container; Kazen Briggs, 19, CPD, fail to appear (times 2); Moises Sanchez, 40, CPD, aggravated assault, domestic battery; James Luce, 28, CPD, contract hold/billing; Robert Willow, 40, EPD, domestic battery; Mariah Kemme, 35, MPD, DWUI.
Monday additions:
Victoria Wilson, 38, NCSO, contract hold/billing; Micha Sulze, 19, MPD, controlled substance possession, possession of meth with intent to deliver; Eddy Fernandez, 46, CPD, district court bench warrant (times 2); Cherica Apodaca, 40, CPD, fail to comply, district court bench warrant (times 2); Sheila Reardon, 49, NCSO, fail to comply; Donald Hill, 50, CPD, fail to comply.
