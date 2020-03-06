You are the owner of this article.
Inmate roster
Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., March 6, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated March 6, 2020, visit trib.com.

Friday additions:

Quintin Sulzle, 31, CPD, fail to appear; Villaner Mazariegos-Velazquez, 32, INS, immigration hold; Josiah Matney, 18, NCSO, probation revocation; Garrett Brainard, 18, NCSO, serve jail time; Bryan Hackleman, 35, CPD, criminal warrant; Shannon Houser, 44, CPD, EPC ordinance public intoxication; Pauline Bryan, 40, MPD, hold for probation and parole; Trestin Pierce, 24, CPD, interference with peace officer, breach of peace, probation revocation by police officer; Emily Pursel, 24, CPD, fail to appear; Isidore Lewallen, 38, CPD, under influence controlled substance; Bryce Teran, 22, CPD, public intoxication prohibited, property damage, marijuana possession; Jason Beals, 41, CPD, EXPC ordinance suspended/revoked driver’s license, insurance violation no current liability.

