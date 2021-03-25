 Skip to main content
Inmate roster
Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., March 25, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated March 25, 2021, visit trib.com.

Thursday additions:

Richard Stockman, 19, CPD, fail to comply; Jeremy Tryon, 22, NCSO, criminal warrant (times 2), fail to comply (times 2); Mary Gear, 33, CPD, district court bench warrant, fail to appear, DWUS; Glenn Clifford, 59, CPD, public intoxication prohibited, open container; Tylor Stewart, 28, CPD, strangulation of household member, domestic battery; Frank Whiting, 46, CPD, public intoxication prohibited, resisting arrest; April Johansen, 41, CPD, controlled substance possession meth; Jakob Klinger, 19, NCSO, fail to appear; Barbara Sanders, 52, CPD, domestic battery; Alice Amy, 64, WHP, DWUS, fail to have child restraints, careless driving; Donald McIntosh, 35, CPD, fail to comply, controlled substance possession meth, controlled substance possession; Tyler Sims, 28, CPD, criminal warrant, district court bench warrant.

