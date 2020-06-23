Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., June 23, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated June 23, 2020, visit trib.com.
Tuesday additions:
Russell Jones, 18, NCSO, criminal warrant; Shaun Chriswisser, 26, NCSO, criminal warrant, county warrant/hold for agency; April Wilson, 43, CPD, criminal warrant; Marcus Brown, 41, CPD, public intoxication prohibited; Makayla Helms-Pickett, 25, NCSO, bond revocation (times 2); Billy Dodd, 57, CPD, criminal warrant; Christopher Holling, 24, CPD, criminal warrant; William Topaum, 42, CPD, public intoxication prohibited; Kyle Kittrell, 20, CPD, wrongful take/dispose property; Francisco Sosa, 24, CPD, larceny; Forest Miller, 42, CPD, fail to appear; Julia Cluzel, 53, CPD, criminal entry.
