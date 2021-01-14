 Skip to main content
Inmate rosters Jan. 13-14
Inmate rosters Jan. 13-14

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m. Jan. 13 and 14, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated Jan. 13 and 14, 2021, visit trib.com.

Wednesday additions:

  • Kelsey Eagle Road, 23, NCSO, fail to comply; Michael Clabaugh, 48, CPD, fail to comply; Danika Harris, 30, NCSO, hold for probation and parole; Rachel Osterman, 39, WHP, driving without interlock device; Theotis Roberts, 48, CPD, county warrant/hold for agency, fail to comply, district court bench warrant; Nicholas Sanders, 33, MPD, fleeing, eluding (vehicle), driving under suspension; Stacy Clark, 49, WHP, driving without interlock device, open container in vehicle; Theresa Hunter, 43, CPD, fail to appear.

Thursday additions:

Zane Miller, 24, NCSO, serve jail time; Trinity Means, 19, CPD, fail to appear, criminal warrant; Kraig Butler, 25, WHP, controlled substance possession (times 2), possession with intent to deliver (times 2); Edvin Ramirez-Juarez, 30, INS, immigration hold; Jake Perea, 40, NCSO, hold for probation and parole; Cloyd Lemp, 61, NCSO, fail to comply (times 2); Nicole Presfield, 39, NCSO, contract hold/billing; Jacquelyn Harris, 33, NCSO, bond revocation; Shane Sternberg, 37, CPD, probationary court hold; Erin Kampa, 39, CPD, criminal warrant; Ricky Schear, 51, MPD, DWUI; Kevin Watson, 57, MPD, fail to comply, county warrant/hold for agency.

