Inmate rosters

The following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., July 2 through 6, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated July 2 through 6, 2021, visit trib.com.
Friday additions:
- Robert Bockman, 40, NCSO, fail to comply; Daniel Wylie, 39, NCSO, criminal bench warrant, district court bench warrant; Naveda Whiting-Piapot, 32, NCSO, district court bench warrant; Ian Petkosh, 26, CPD, criminal bench warrant; Kolby Stockman, 25, CPD, burglary, burglary vehicle; Patrick Schutz, 37, NCSO, serve jail time; Ramon Pacheco, 47, MPD, violate FVPA court order; Nicole Mackenzie, 29, CPD, criminal bench warrant; Travis Robertson, 18, NCSO, serve jail time; Russell Yeik, 44, MPD, fail to comply; Antonio Vera, 28, CPD, DWUI, DWUS, compliance auto insurance, registration violation, leave scene of accident damage; Bruce Callen, 59, CPD, fail to appear; Deborah Beyer, 63, CPD, possess controlled substance powder or crystal; Donald Smith, 57, CPD, public intoxication; Tyler Gomez, 23, CPD, controlled substance possession meth, fail to appear (times 2); Jennifer Carey, 37, CPD, possess controlled narcotic substance, possess controlled substance; Seth Cook, 25, CPD, hold for probation and parole.
Saturday additions
:
- Gade Oldaker, 51, NCSO, hold for probation and parole; Aarron Lavering, 33, NCSO, hold for WSP; Bruce Sterling, 63, CPD, DWUI; Duane Evenson, 53, CPD, public intoxication; Travis Bougie, 44, NCSO, contract hold/billing; Michael Wood, 27, NCSO, hold for probation and parole; Zephania Martinez, 19, NCSO, district court bench warrant, fail to appear, criminal warrant, fail to comply; Maria Orozco, 19, CPD, fail to appear, fail to comply; Marc Alden, MPD, 56, public intoxication; Tammie Koch, 42, CPD, controlled substance possession meth, child endangering with drugs.
Sunday additions:
- Kooper Cavender, 21, EPD, interference with enforcement, public intoxication; Erick Hernandez, 22, NCSO, maintain insurance, driver’s license, driving without interlock device; Alexander Walsh,23, MPD, fail to comply; Joel Barr, 26, EPD, fail to appear, fail to comply.
Monday additions:
- Anthony Coughlin, 34, CPD, violate FVPA court order; Terrell Porter, 35, NCSO, fail to appear; Michael Jonnassen, 26, CPD, DWUI; Jayme Harrison, 38, WHP, DUI; Neil Van Wyk, 43, CPD, domestic battery; Ronald Fox, 52, WHP DUI, drive vehicle within single lane; Jaelin Miller, 25, CPD, interfere with peace officer, fail to comply; Colton Stees, 25, NCSO, DUI, compulsory auto insurance 1st offense.
Tuesday additions:
Ronald Hanson, 47, CPD, theft $1,000 or more, controlled substance possession meth; Dennis Tyrrell, 65, CPD, DUI, drive while license canceled, suspended or revoked, drive without interlock device 1st offense; Emmarine Woody, 32, CPD, possess controlled substance powder or crystal, take contraband into penal facility; Gary Lewis, 58, CPD, DUI; Brockley Yohn, 62, CPD, public intoxication prohibited, open container; Glenn Weir, 44, CPD, DUI, drive while license canceled, suspended or revoked, interfere with peace officer; Draven Stanton Gamotis, 23, CPD, DWUi; Bradley Ries, 44, EPD, fail to comply.