Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., Nov. 11 and 12, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate rosters dated Nov. 11 and 12, visit trib.com.
Wednesday additions:
- William Davis, 37, NCSO, serve jail time; Benjamin Wolfe, 31, WHP, fail to comply; Desirae Writing Bird, 40, CPD, assault & battery, public intoxication prohibited; Chandra Lafferty, 40, CPD, controlled substance possession, controlled substance possession meth; Krista Cantrell, 37, NCSO, hold for district court; Jeffery Spencer, 28, NCSO, fail to appear, criminal warrant (times 2); Justice Jones, 27, NCSO, courtesy hold/other agency; Anna Bassett, 35, CPD, public intoxication prohibited; Chad Mulloy, 36, CPD, domestic battery; Nicholas Sanders, 32, CPD, public intoxication, driving while license suspended; Joshua Haworth, 30, CPD, fail to comply; Charles Bowen, 26, EPD, fail to appear; Austin Wegner, 23, NCSO, serve jail time.
Thursday additions:
- Gavin Collier, 19, NCSO, criminal warrant, fail to comply; Willie Young, 41, CPD, fail to comply; Dwight Begay, 33, CPD, hold for probation and parole; Jeffery Doll, 55, NCSO, fail to comply, criminal entry; Zachary Qualm, 28, CPD, DWUI, insurance violation, lights and reflectors for bike/skateboard, driver's license, marijuana possession.
