Inmate rosters

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m. Jan. 20 and 21, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated Jan. 20 and 21, 2021, visit trib.com.
Wednesday additions:
- Christopher Lockhart, 35, MPD, hold for probation and parole; Damiona Faulkner, 30, MPD, hold for probation and parole; Jenefer Smith, 50, CPD, fail to appear, county warrant/hold for agency; Tyler Holthouse, 42, CPD, DWUI, leave the scene of accident property damage; Joshua Baughcum, 28, CPD, domestic battery, vandalism/destruction of property; Christophee Anderson, 28, CPD, public intoxication, trespassing, weapons concealed, district court bench warrant.
Thursday additions:
Reagan Crawford, 20, CPD, criminal warrant, marijuana possession; Amber Rodgers, 36, CPD, hold for probation and parole; Clint Newton, 41, CPD, hold for probation and parole; Gage Hardwick, 29, NCSO, serve jail time; Brittney Erb, 22, CPD, controlled substance possession meth, controlled substance possession; Alexander Neard, 28, CPD, controlled substance possession, controlled substance possession meth, fail to appear; Dalton Griswold, 28, CPD, controlled substance possession meth, controlled substance possession, DWUS, compliance auto insurance; Charles Winfrey, 51, hold for probation and parole; Evan Armstrong, 39, CPD, contract hold billing, controlled substance possession meth, possession with intent to deliver, attempts/conspire; Brandon Campbell, 38, CPD, district court bench warrant; Brent Sanborn, 19, WHP, fail to appear (times 2); Clintton Arteta, 50, CPD, controlled substance possession meth, possession of meth with intent to deliver, attempts/conspire; Melinda Trubey, 44, CPD, controlled substance possession meth; Eliel Lopez, CPD, DWUS, compliance auto insurance, altering registration, controlled substance possession, driving without interlock device; Amber Carpin, 31, NCSO, serve jail time.