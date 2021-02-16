Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m. Feb. 13 through Feb. 16, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate rosters dated Feb. 13 through Feb. 16, 2021, visit trib.com.
Saturday additions: Brandie Roland, 31, NCSO, serve jail time; Olga Varela Munoz, 19, NCSO, serve jail time; Douglas Esterline, 39, NCSO, serve jail time; Clinton Palmer, 23, NCSO, fail to comply; Daniel Riggs, 33, NCSO, courtesy hold/other agency; John Tucker, 55, MPD, hold for probation and parole; Matthew Treanor, 22, CPD, NCIC hit, domestic battery; John Mates, 33, CPD, criminal bench warrant; Gilbert Casias, 66, CPD, felon in possession of weapon; Matthew Geis, 47, CPD, domestic battery.
Sunday additions
:
Jason Ford, 30, NCSO, fail to comply, serve jail time; Guy Lucero, 58, CPD, public intoxication; Dovila Ramiro, 52, SDCI, DWUI; David Contreras, 33, CPD, DWUS, controlled substance possession meth, controlled substance possession, possession of meth with intent to deliver, possession with intent to deliver; Taylor Olson, 22, SDCI, DWUI; Edward Foster, 46, CPD, fail to comply.
Monday additions:Deandre Phillips, 38, CPD, hold for probation and parole; Matt Kimball, 64, CPD, domestic assault, strangulation of household member; Daniel Harris, 52, CPD, public intoxication, open container; Michael Mondle, 49, NCSO, fail to comply; Emmanuel Potter, 35, CPD, criminal warrant; Salvador Salas, 30, CPD, domestic battery; Joseph Teixeira, 2w2, CPD, DWUI, marijuana possession; Charles Woolsey, 33, CPD, trespassing.
Tuesday additions:Shayne Armajo, 34, NCSO, contract hold/billing; Zackariah Keller, 27, CPD, breach of peace; Natasha Jones, 43, CPD, under influence controlled substance; Brendon Rosebush, 22, EPD, criminal warrant, controlled substance possession meth; Kylee Joreski, 19, EPD, fail to appear, interference with peace officer, controlled substance possession; Devin Houser, 21, EPD, controlled substance possession meth, interference with peace officer; Derrick Jonas, 34, CPD, public intoxication; Michael Bell, 26, CPD, disturbing the peace; Cory Hudson, 34, CPD, interference with peace officer, criminal entry, controlled substance possession; Ernest Drake, 30, CPD, fail to comply, district court bench warrant; Amanda Lawson, 28, CPD, controlled substance possession, county warrant/hold for agency; Amber Wilson, 35, MPD, fail to appear (times 4); Ray Robinson, 24, NCSO, fail to comply (times 2).