Inmate rosters

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., July 25, 26, and 27, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated July 25, 26, and 27, 2020, visit trib.com.
Saturday additions:
- Ashley Jones, 28, NCSO, serve jail time; Yonathan Bernardino Islas, 26, NCSO, district court bench warrant, criminal warrant; Madison McCarthy, 25, NCSO, fail to comply (times 2); Kelly Bertagnole, 36, CPD, fail to comply, interference with peace officer, forged writings possession; Sheila Rohovie, 33, DCI, contract hold/billing; Evan Yates, 65, CPD, public intoxication prohibited, ope container possess dispense; Isiaha Moore, CPD, district court bench warrant; Vanessa Morales, 33, CPD, fail to comply; Jorge Aguirre, 30, CPD, fail to appear; Arliss Summers, 46, CPD, fail to appear (times 2); Alicia Mcfee, 29, CPD, domestic battery; Taylor O’Neill, 25, MPD, fail to comply.
Sunday additions:
- Michael Haskins, 27, NCSO, serve jail time; Charlie Whiteman, 43, CPD, fail to comply; Hayden Schlotfeldt, 23, CPD, fail to comply, fail to appear; Brian Cavender, 49, MPD, fail to appear, attempt to elude, reckless driving, wrongful take/dispose property, interference with peace officer; Isabel Bramson, 37, MPD, fail to comply (times 2), interference with peace officer; Christien Bramlett, CPD, DWUI, DWUS, controlled substance possession meth, contract hold billing, open container in vehicle; Daniel Norg, 52, CPD, public intoxication prohibited; Rolinda Arnold, 55, EPD, criminal warrant; Matthew Williams, 36, CPD, public intoxication prohibited, marijuana possession; Santos Alvarado, 24, EPD, DWUI.
Monday additions:
Reyna Parada-Jarquin, 41, INS, immigration hold; Kristofer Schultz, 45, CPD, DWUI; Ethelvina Hernandez-Lopez, 40, CPD, public intoxication prohibited; Grace Coleman, 32, CPD, interference with peace officer, burglary, vandalism/destruction of property; Clint Peterson, 31, CPD, burglary, vandalism/destruction of property, interference with peace officer.
Follow Sally Ann Shurmur on Twitter @wyosas.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!