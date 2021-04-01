Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., March 31 and April 1, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate rosters dated March 31 and April 1, 2021, visit trib.com.
Wednesday additions:
- Paul Trawick, 68, NCSO, serve jail time; Andrew Lovelady, 34, CPD, hold for probation and parole; Desiree Cady, 32, CPD, fail to comply (times 2); Richard Gemar, 47, CPD, hold for probation and parole; Aaron Pacheco, 30, MPD, hold for probation and parole; Nathan Gomez, 39, CPD, criminal warrant; Joseph Grant, 31, NCSO, serve jail time; Andrew Bryson, 56, CPD, controlled substance possession meth, controlled substance possession; Jerald Friday, 58, CPD, public intoxication; Chelcie Thorson, 31, CPD, driving without interlock device, controlled substance possession.
Thursday additions:
Ronald Clark, 53, NCSO, serve jail time; Virginia Smith, 35, NCSO, fail to comply; Stephanie Chandler, 33, EPD, criminal warrant, fail to comply; Nicholas Garcia, 23, EPD, insurance liability coverage required, fail to comply; Nathan Bibertson, 34, CPD, hold for probation and parole; Deangela Picek, 28, CPD, fail to appear (times 2); Christopher Ogden, 27, WHP, DWUS, maintain insurance; Kenneth Avey, 62, CPD, hold for probation and parole; Matt Kimball, 64, CPD, controlled substance possession meth; Bobby Mielke, 46, CPD, violate FVPA court order; Richard McCloskey, 33, CPD, controlled substance possession meth, controlled substance possession (times 2); Dawn Lee, 36, MPD, fail to comply; Larry McDaniel, 32, CPD, fighting at public gathering, public intoxication prohibited, criminal warrant.