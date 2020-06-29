You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Inmate rosters
View Comments

Inmate rosters

{{featured_button_text}}

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., June 27, 28 and 29, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate rosters dated June 27, 28 and 29, 2020, visit trib.com.

Saturday additions:

  • Joshua Townsend, 25, NCSO, fail to comply, criminal warrant (times 2); Ferma Gunici, 35, INS, immigration hold; Nicholas Tabler, 46, CPD, hold for probation and parole; Bryson Manthei, 24, NCSO, serve jail time; Christipher Bramlett, 24, CPD, under influence controlled substance; Steven Propp, 52, CPD, domestic battery, strangulation of household member; Tommy Rose, 38, CPD, domestic battery, strangulation of household member.

Sunday additions:

  • Brandon Debyah, 24, CPD, aggravated assault; Rory Bunnell, 53, NCSO, district court bench warrant; Antonio Vera, 27, CPD, wrongful take/dispose property, DWUI, compliance auto insurance, reckless driving, controlled substance possession (times 2), registration violation; Philip Mickelson, 32, CPD, under influence controlled substance, interference with peace officer; Richard Portz, 47, WHP, DWUI; Kathy Nelson, 42, WHP, DWUI, driver’s license, two and three lane; Joseph Manning, 36, CPD, domestic battery, probation revocation by police officer, breach of peace.

Monday additions:

Jason Hart, 45, MPD, DWUI, controlled substance possession, reckless driving, DWUS; Johnathan Arket, 22, NCSO, hold for CAC; Tommy Ellis, 33, NCSO, serve jail time; Shelley Woodfield, 39, CPD, criminal warrant; Marlena Box, 38, CPD, controlled substance possession.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News