Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., June 27, 28 and 29, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate rosters dated June 27, 28 and 29, 2020, visit trib.com.
Saturday additions:
- Joshua Townsend, 25, NCSO, fail to comply, criminal warrant (times 2); Ferma Gunici, 35, INS, immigration hold; Nicholas Tabler, 46, CPD, hold for probation and parole; Bryson Manthei, 24, NCSO, serve jail time; Christipher Bramlett, 24, CPD, under influence controlled substance; Steven Propp, 52, CPD, domestic battery, strangulation of household member; Tommy Rose, 38, CPD, domestic battery, strangulation of household member.
Sunday additions:
- Brandon Debyah, 24, CPD, aggravated assault; Rory Bunnell, 53, NCSO, district court bench warrant; Antonio Vera, 27, CPD, wrongful take/dispose property, DWUI, compliance auto insurance, reckless driving, controlled substance possession (times 2), registration violation; Philip Mickelson, 32, CPD, under influence controlled substance, interference with peace officer; Richard Portz, 47, WHP, DWUI; Kathy Nelson, 42, WHP, DWUI, driver’s license, two and three lane; Joseph Manning, 36, CPD, domestic battery, probation revocation by police officer, breach of peace.
Monday additions:
Jason Hart, 45, MPD, DWUI, controlled substance possession, reckless driving, DWUS; Johnathan Arket, 22, NCSO, hold for CAC; Tommy Ellis, 33, NCSO, serve jail time; Shelley Woodfield, 39, CPD, criminal warrant; Marlena Box, 38, CPD, controlled substance possession.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!