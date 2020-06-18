You are the owner of this article.
Inmate rosters
Inmate rosters

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., June 17 and 18, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate rosters dated June 17 and 18, 2020, visit trib.com.

Wednesday additions:

  • Christopher Bobo, 32, NCSO, fail to appear (times 3); Christopher McGowen, 35, CPD, criminal warrant; Sarah Bowden, 26, NCSO, county warrant/hold for agency; Vance Wilson, 26, CPD, shoplifting; Kevin Ridl, 55, CPD, DWUI; Richard Smith, 29, NCSO, fail to appear (times 2); Scott Philo, 32, NCSO, probation revocation by police officer, open container in vehicle.

Thursday additions:

Mark Strobel, 30, EPD, hold for probation and parole, controlled substance possession; Michael Santisteven, 28, NCSO, criminal warrant; Matthew Maxwell, 40, NCSO, hold for district court; James Underwood, 45, NCSO, district court bench warrant, contract hold/billing; Phillip Johnson, 36, NCSO, fail to comply, fail to appear; Keisha McKinsey, 23, CPD, county warrant/hold for agency; Alyssa Johnson, 29, CPD, fail to comply; Michael Ribera, 56, CPD, public intoxication prohibited; Zackery Cole, 20, CPD, criminal warrant; Theodore Bell, 38, CPD, fail to appear (times 6).

