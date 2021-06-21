 Skip to main content
Inmate rosters
Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., June 19, 20, and 21, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate rosters dated June 19, 20, and 21, 2021, visit trib.com.

Saturday additions:

  • Cordell Fernandez, 31, CPD, county warrant/hold for agency; Charlette Whiteman Bearing, 43, CPD, public intoxication; Jeremiah Glasspoole, 43, CPD, fail to comply; Bryce Dacus, 23, CPD, fail to register as sex offender, controlled substance possession meth; Aimee Settelmeyer, 35, CPD, fail to appear, hold for probation and parole; Tyler Smith, 29, CPD, county warrant/hold for agency; Jason Day, 46, CPD, criminal warrant, domestic battery; Douglas Pope, 49, NCSO, serving weekends; Jesse Settelmeyer, 46, CPD, county warrant/hold for agency, district court bench warrant; Marcus Brown, 42, CPD, public intoxication.

Sunday additions:

  • Casey Welch, 30, CPD, DWUI, controlled substance possession; Paul Tolliver, 35, CPD, serve jail time; Michael Downing, 59, NCSO, violate FVPA court order; Nicole Carlson, 41, NCSO, domestic battery; Duane Evenson, 53, CPD, public intoxication; Eddie Dunbar, 39, NCIC hit, SDCI; Bobby Davis, 32, CPD, fail to appear, fail to comply; Christipher Bramlett, 25, CPD, controlled substance possession meth, interference with peace officer, criminal intent; Jason Replogle, 56, CPD, controlled substance possession, driver’s license, compliance auto insurance, interference with peace officer, criminal warrant; Donald Caraveau, 52, CPD, open container, driver’s license, insurance violation.

Monday additions:

Grant Ponder, 48, CPD, public intoxication; Armando Hernandez, 43, CPD, fail to appear; Wayne Sanchez, 60, CPD, domestic assault 1st offense, interfere with emergency calls, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal; Dustin Chase, 34, MPD, public intoxication; Laurn Brehmer, 41, CPD, public intoxication; Staci Barrera, 34, CPD, fail to comply; Karen Lamb, 54, CPD, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, use controlled substance.

