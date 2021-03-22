Inmate rosters

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., March 20 to March 22, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated March 20 to 22, 2021, visit trib.com.
Saturday additions:
- Kelly Bertagnole, 37, NCSO, criminal bench warrant, district court bench warrant, criminal warrant; Amber Carpin, 31, NCSO, district court bench warrant; Sean Diekemper, 52, NCSO, serve jail time; Bud Perry, 37, CPD, public intoxication, NCIC hit; Houston Headley, 32, CPD, controlled substance possession (times 2), registration violation, maintain insurance, open container in vehicle, driver’s license; Kameron Young-Johnson, 26, NCSO, serve jail time; Paul Desersa, 38, CPD, controlled substance possession meth; Terry Rockwell, 49, CPD, county warrant/hold for agency, fail to comply; Dillion Wise, 26, EPD, fail to comply, criminal warrant; Michael Coury, 23, CPD, fail to appear; Amelia Gutierrez, 24, CPD, NCIC hit, controlled substance possession; Hope Mayhan, 47, CPD, DWUS, compliance auto insurance, registration violation, controlled substance possession meth.
Sunday additions:
- Patricia Hester, 29, CPD, domestic battery; Tasha Meacham, 43, CPD, fail to comply; David Owyhee, 59, CPD, fail to appear; Marlena Box, 39, CPD, fail to appear; David Stanley, 25, CPD, public intoxication prohibited, malicious mischief prohibited; Joseph Grant, 31, WHP, DWUI, controlled substance possession, two and three lane; Matthew Webb, 36, CPD, DWUI; Kory Dugger, 41, CPD, aggravated assault, domestic battery.
Monday additions:
Ronan Whiteplume, 37, CPD, disturbance (fight, brawl), fighting at public gatherings, NCIC hit; Henry Quiver, 30, CPD, disturbing the peace, fighting at public gatherings; Laurn Brehmer, 40, CPD, public intoxication prohibited, open container; Tecumseh Perank, 26, NCSO, bond revocation; Barbara Sanders, 52, CPD, public intoxication; Christopher Lockhart, 35, CPD, hold for probation and parole; Elias Jimenez, 44, MPD, fail to comply (times 2); Karen Green, 22, EPD, possession with intent to deliver; Michael Widick, 28, EPD, hold for probation and parole, possession of meth with intent to deliver; Charles Carr, 36, EPD, possession of meth with intent to deliver; Ashley Cupp, 30, CPD, DWUS, compliance auto insurance, controlled substance possession (times 2); Robert House, 31, CPD, interference with peace officer, controlled substance possession; Kenneth Nelson, 43, NCSO, DWUI, DWUS, compliance auto insurance; Antonio Vera, 28, MPD, DUS without FR, reckless driving.