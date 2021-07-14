The following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., July 13 and 14, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate rosters dated July 13 and 14, 2021, visit trib.com.
Tuesday additions:
- Sierra Potenzieri, 31, NCSO, serve jail time; Austie Miller, 21, NCSO, serve jail time; William Poutre, 27, MPD, hold for probation and parole; Stephan Mair, 52, MPD, hold for probation and parole; Robert Jastren, 40, CPD, county warrant/hold for agency; Christopher Schirmer, 40, CPD, domestic battery 1st offense, interfere with emergency calls; Dewayne Burton, 353, CPD, domestic battery 1st offense.
Wednesday additions:
Sherry Crimm, 50, NCSO, fail to comply; Anthony Gonzalo, 40, CPD, theft $1,000 or more, possess controlled substance powder or crystal, possess controlled substance liquid 3/10 gram, possess controlled substance plant 3 ounces or less, conspire to commit felony; Trinity St. John, 21, CPD, theft $1,000 or more, possess controlled substance powder or crystal, conspire to commit felony, possess controlled narcotic substance, possess controlled substance plant 3 ounces or less; Sebastian Rouse, 28, CPD, hold for probation and parole; Alexander Neard, 28, CPD, fail to comply; Robert Metzler, 32, CPD, DWUI, insurance violation no current liability.