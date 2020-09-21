Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., September 19, 20 and 21, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate rosters dated September 19, 20, and 21, visit trib.com.
Saturday additions:
- Jesse Westmoreland, 39, NCSO, serve jail time; Kevin Clark, 47, CPD, public intoxication prohibited, controlled substance possession, hold for probation and parole; Julian Lopez, 38, NCSO, serve jail time; Kennedy Maddox, 18, NCSO, serve jail time; Joseph Grant, 30, NCSO, serve jail time; Todd Rouse, 39, NCSO, hold for WSP; Wesley Bell, 33, CPD, fail to comply, fail to appear, district court bench warrant; Ronald Young, 58, CPD, fail to comply; Mariellen Evans, 44, CPD, controlled substance possession (times 2); John Batten, 33, CPD, aggravated assault, NCIC hit; Lindsay Lossner, 27, CPD, DWUI, interference with peace officer.
Sunday additions:
- Brandon Conard, 34, MPD, district court bench warrant, fail to comply (times 2); James Perea, 56, CPD, fail to comply; Gary Chingman, 50, EPD, public intoxication; Richard Williams, 30, CPD, DWUI, insurance violation.
Monday additions:
- Nicholas Giangiacomo, 33, MPD, controlled substance possession, shoplifting, fail to comply, fail to appear, criminal warrant; David Kohler, 20, CPD, fail to appear; Sarah Romero, 27, CPD, disturbing the peace; Steven Oldman, 30, NCSO, pedestrian under the influence; Paul Tolliver, 34, CPD, DWUI; Kyle Crawford, 26, CPD, NCIC hit; Jenna Youngman, 33, EPD, burglary, vandalism/property destruction, criminal entry; Jon Mockensturm, 26, CPD, hit and run property damage, controlled substance possession, open container in vehicle, DWUS, careless driving.
