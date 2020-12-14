 Skip to main content
Inmate rosters
Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., Dec. 12, 13, and 14, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate rosters dated Dec. 12, 13, and 14, visit trib.com.

Saturday additions:

  • Kayla Wollitz, 20, NCSO, criminal warrant; Krista Clark, 37, CPD, controlled substance possession (times 2); Randall Wehr, 35, CPD, fail to comply, DWUS, controlled substance possession meth; Marcus Brown, 42, CPD, public intoxication prohibited, open container; George Jackson, 23, CPD, hold for probation and parole; Sean McIntosh, 19, CPD, MIP-state, carry concealed weapon; William Davis, 37, CPD, domestic battery; Peter Moss, 36, CPD, county warrant/hold for agency; Jesus Alverado-O’Brien, 18, CPD, public intoxication.

Sunday additions:

  • David Sheets, 34, CPD, shoplifting; Phoebe Soundingsides, 35, CPD, shoplifting; Hosea White, 42, CPD, shoplifting; Marlena Box, 39, CPD, fail to appear; Alida Mattson, 28, CPD, resisting arrest, assault on a police officer; Jaime Miller, 30, MPD, DWUI; Jennifer Garcia, 18, CPD, fail to appear; Shiela Darnell, 39, CPD, fail to appear.

Monday additions:

Katherine Farquhar, 36, EPD, fail to appear (times 2); Colton Frye, 24, CPD, fail to appear, county warrant/hold for agency; Sierra Potenzieri, 30, EPD, fail to comply; Phillip Diekemper, 38, CPD, controlled substance possession (times 2); Jodi Nickerson, 44, CPD, controlled substance possession (times 3), possession with intent to deliver.

Tags

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

