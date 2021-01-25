Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m. Jan. 23, 24, and 25, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate rosters dated Jan. 23, 24, and 25, 2021, visit trib.com.
Saturday additions:
- Faye Jenson, 39, NCSO, serve jail time; Michael Pacheco, 52, MPD, serve jail time; Austin Hallock, 29, NCSO, hold for district court, hold for WSP; Douglas Pope, 49, CPD, controlled substance possession meth, controlled substance possession, fail to comply, fireworks; Jordan Garcia, 28, CPD, attempt to elude, compliance auto insurance, registration violation, DWUS, careless driving, criminal entry, interference with custody, controlled substance possession, seat belt required, duty unattended vehicle, county warrant/hold for agency; Preston Dickerson, 20, CPD, suspended/revoked driver’s license; Joshua Case, 37, CPD, fail to comply, controlled substance possession, controlled substance possession meth; Brenton Daley, 46, CPD, fail to comply, controlled substance possession, controlled substance possession meth; Joshua Quinones, 28, CPD, controlled substance possession meth, controlled substance possession; Cody Bennett, 35, CPD, criminal warrant, fail to comply; Adriana Alexander, 25, CPD, fail to comply, fail to appear; Cory Wolfe, 51, EPD, domestic battery.
Sunday additions:
- Jerry Martinez, 31, CPD, county warrant/hold for agency (times 2); Roger Johnson, 55, CPD, controlled substance possession meth, fail to appear; James Nicholson, 34, CPD, DWUS, driving without interlock device, controlled substance possession meth; Aaron Blanchard, 39, CPD, public intoxication; Darren Thunehorst, 38, CPD, public intoxication; John Boyden, 59, CPD, DWUI, DWUS; Israel Zeigel, 39, CPD, under influence controlled substance; Gage Cordova, 23, CPD, probation revocation.
Monday additions:
Drew Marrero, 22, CPD, controlled substance possession; Preston Mooney, 20, CPD, hold for probation and parole; Donald Caraveau, 51, CPD, public intoxication, resisting arrest; Douglas Skrok, 54, CPD, shoplifting; Melanie Coder, 36, CPD, disturbing the peace; Michael Vickers, 36, CPD, public intoxication, trespassing, resisting arrest, disturbing the peace; Lanny Wilson, 24, CPD, disturbing the peace, resisting arrest; Eric Macormic, 36, CPD, fail to comply; Cory Frenick, 38, WHP, DWUS, obey traffic control signals; Randall Carr, 33, CPD, fail to appear (times 2), domestic battery, aggravated assault.