Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., August 1-3, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate rosters dated August 1-3, 2020, visit trib.com.
Saturday additions:
- Stephen Engelhart, 33, NCSO, contract hold/billing; Richard Hamm, 52, NCSO, courtesy hold/other agency; Sterling Freeman, 35, CPD, DWUI, criminal trespass, hit and run property damage; Coy Pankratz, NCSO, serve jail time; John Holtz, 33, CPD, interference with peace officer, aggravated assault, battery; Keysha Donner, 39, MPD, fail to comply; Jolene Good, 42, CPD, criminal warrant; Jesse Westmoreland, 39, CPD, public intoxication prohibited; Jeryell Brigance, 30, CPD, probation revocation by police officer, interference with peace officer.
Sunday additions:
- Eric Macormic, NCSO, serve jail time; Jamie Strong, 25, NCSO, serve jail time; Steven Burt, 30, WHP, NCIC hit; Rikki Cast, 19, CPD, DUS; Jonathan Nall, 52, CPD, public intoxication; Kelsey Eagle Road, 22, WHP, fail to appear, controlled substance possession meth; Jaime Nava, 19, CPD, FVPA assault, criminal trespas, MIP state.
Monday additions:
Carrie Creager, 42, NCSO, serve jail time; Cody Hessler, 30, CPD, larceny, felon in possession of weapon, reckless endangering; Kyle Knight, 20, CPD, fail to comply; Sarah Stowe, 39, MPD, controlled substance possession, driving without interlock device; Thomas Mcgeever, 63, CPD, DWUI.
