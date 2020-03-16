Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., March 14 to 16, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate rosters dated March 14 to 16, 2020, visit trib.com.
Saturday additions:
- Olen Robinson, 59, NCSO, fail to comply; Kevin Watson, 56, CPD, controlled substance possession meth; Ellie Quinday, 22, MPD, hold for probation and parole; Scott Jordan, 35, NCSO, hold for CAC; Austin Wegner, 22, NCSO, hold for probation and parole; Clarisa Laylon, 45, NCSO, DWUI; Israel Angel, 22, CPD, under influence controlled substance, controlled substance possession.
You have free articles remaining.
Sunday additions:
- Levi Miller, 34, CPD, hold for probation and parole, criminal warrant; Joshua Nicholson, 40, CPD, compliance auto insurance, DWUI; Jessie Johnson, 32, CPD, NCIC hit; Taylor O’Neill, 25, CPD, DWUI, headlight on when required; Wyatt Bowers, 24, NCSO, DWUI; Zakre Large, 33, NCSO, fail to comply (times 2).
Monday additions:
Jeremy Wimmer, 34, CPD, interference with police officer, criminal warrant; Ivan Gudino, 21, NCSO, fail to comply; Jessica Barrett, 37, CPD, domestic battery; Keith Shepherd, 48, CPD, DWUI, insurance violation no current liability; Christopher Chapman, 27, CPD, hold for probation and parole; Adrian Martinez, 21, CPD, district court bench warrant; Scott Summers, 42, WHP, criminal warrant, DWUS.