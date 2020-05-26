Inmate rosters

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., May 23, 24, 25, and 26, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated May 23, 24, 25, and 26, 2020, visit trib.com.
Saturday additions:
- Brandy Cook, 33, CPD, controlled substance possession, controlled substance possession meth; Tristan Holden, 22, NCSO, hold for probation and parole; Ronald Condelario, 51, NCSO, serve jail time; Joseph Anderson, 37, NCSO, courtesy hold/other agency, fail to comply; Darran Gilmore, 24, NCSO, criminal warrant; Alonzo Tabaho, 31, NCSO, courtesy hold/other agency; Ambrose Magnan, 18, NCSO, courtesy hold/other agency; Toby Andrews, 43, CPD, breach of peace, interference with peace officer, domestic battery, strangulation of household member; Dustin Chase, 33, CPD, aggravated assault, fail to comply; Zachary Hammond, 30, NCSO, serve jail time; Shyla Smith-Hoffman, 25, CPD, DWUI; Nicholas Tabler, 46, CPD, pedestrian under influence; Virginia Smith, 24, CPD, marijuana possession, DUS driving while license suspended/revoked; Jeffrey Reed, 56, CPD, disturbing the peace; Michelle Williams, 49, CPD, criminal warrant; Nicholas Rosas, 19, CPD, liquor law minor, attempt purchase, liquor law minors in possession; Lincoln Harris, 18, expc ord public intoxication, liquor law minors in possession; Ryan Pittsley, 23, CPD, DWUI; Edward Peru, 32, CPD, DWUI; Bret Taucher, 44, CPD, DWUI; Gaylin Carson, 22, NCSO, battery.
Sunday additions:
- John Goodman, 26, NCSO, contract hold/billing; Jeremy Poole, 40, CPD, DWUI, open container possess/consume while operating vehicle; Marc Alden, 55, MPD, public intoxication; Daniel Harris, 51, MPD, public intoxication; Russell Frerichs, 43, MPD, public intoxication; Jenna Spurlock, 35, CPD, domestic assault, breach of peace; Brittney Melton, 26, parks alcohol and public intoxication; Christy Webster, 50, NCSO, hold for circuit court.
Monday additions:
- Guinnevere Paxton, 37, CPD, county warrant/hold for agency; John Mates, 32, CPD, fail to comply; Sunshine Oldman, 21, CPD, DWUS; Scott Johnson, 34, CPD, probation revocation by police officer, reckless endangering, controlled substance possession; Anthony Lamb, 29, EPD, district court bench warrant; Kevin Ujvary, 54, CPD, expc ord DWUI, disturbing the peace, insurance violation no current liability, resisting arrest, public intoxication prohibited; Shaun Hooper, 58, CPD, resisting arrest; Alana Archuleta, 40, CPD, hold for probation and parole; Chamise Covington, 32, CPD, fail to comply; Larz Parker, 27, CPD, controlled substance possession, fail to appear.
Tuesday additions:
Tyrell Wimer, 30, EPD, criminal warrant; Scott Kroll, 49, CPD, public intoxication prohibited; Bryson Manthei, 24, MPD, hold for probation and parole; Joseph Guillen, 55, CPD, public intoxication prohibited; Shawn Newport, 40, NCSO, criminal warrant (times 2), controlled substance possession; Gareth Thomas, 57, CPD, DWUI; Jordan Mitchell, 28, CPD, public intoxication prohibited; Bryce Miller, 30, CPD, DWUI, DUS driving while license suspended; Adam Lopez, 31, MPD, DWUI, insurance liability, traffic ordinance.
