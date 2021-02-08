Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m. Feb. 6 to 8, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate rosters dated Feb. 6 to 8, 2021, visit trib.com.
Saturday additions:
- Kenneth Wallowingbull, 43, USMA, contract hold/billing; Kera Paul, 24, CPD, controlled substance possession, controlled substance possession meth; David Stanley, 25, CPD, controlled substance possession, district court bench warrant; Keipher Loos, 30, NCSO, DWUI; Tallon Stewart, 19, NCSO, serve jail time; John Gallaway, 36, NCSO, hold for probation and parole; Dalanta Bridges, 44, CPD, trespassing, public intoxication; Jason Haught, 40, NCSO, serve jail time; David Bautch, 33, CPD, NCIC hit; Mark McKee, 27, CPD, DWUI; Sherry Finch, 47, CPD, public intoxication, trespassing; Brandon Debyah, 25, MPD, district court bench warrant.
Sunday additions:
- Kristen Stewart, 42, CPD, fail to comply, controlled substance possession meth; Gaylin Carson III, 23, EPD, criminal warrant; Evelyn Hartshorn, 52, CPD, driving while license suspended, county warrant/hold for agency; Dominik Sonesen, 20, CPD, criminal bench warrant, controlled substance possession; Matthew Rollins, 50, EPD, DUI, open container, superintendent speed zone, insurance; Jordan Barraza, 36, CPD, civil bench warrant, false imprisonment; Cheyenne Winfrey, 37, CPD, aggravated assault, domestic battery, interference with peace officer; Charles Denney, 42, CPD, felonious restraint, domestic battery, strangulation of household member.
Monday additions:
Scott Buddecke, 39, EPD, fail to appear; Will Henze, 28, CPD, controlled substance possession, driver’s license, seat belt required; Michael Keele, 36, CPD, fail to comply, driving while license suspended, speeding, open container, insurance violation; James Severson, 46, CPD, criminal warrant.