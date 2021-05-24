 Skip to main content
Inmate rosters
Inmate rosters

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., May 22, 23, and 24, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate rosters dated May 22, 23, and 24, 2021, visit trib.com.

Saturday additions:

  • Brendon Rosebush, 22, CPD, fail to comply, criminal entry; Raquel Hinton, 23, CPD, fail to appear, criminal entry; Devon Neemann, 19, CPD, criminal entry; Tiarra Lawrence, 19, CPD, criminal entry; John Thellmann, 39, CPD, criminal entry; Tia Lawrence, 51, CPD, criminal entry; Eric Potter, 51, NCSO, serving weekends; Michael Blackley, 66, CPD, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal; Austin Wegner, 23, CPD, driving without interlock device, registration violation; Roger Johnson, 55, CPD, fail to appear; Tiffany Madrid, 39, CPD, controlled substance possession meth; Gregg Oler, 57, MPD, fail to comply; Michael Corr, 37, CPD, theft under $1,000, property destruction $1,000 or more; Jeffrey Tanner, 51, CPD, fail to appear; Austin Harget, 44, CPD, public intoxication; Christopher Tobin, 31, CPD, DUS, insurance violation; Juan Trujillo, 50, CPD, public intoxication, open container.

Sunday addition:

  • Tristan Bertagnole, 22, CPD, DWUI, insurance violation, open container, run stop sign.

Monday additions:

Amber Miller, 34, CPD, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal; Yoana Ciriaco, 26, CPD, domestic battery.

