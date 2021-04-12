 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Inmate rosters
0 comments

Inmate rosters

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., April 10 to 12, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate rosters dated April 10 to 12, 2021, visit trib.com.

Saturday additions:

  • Charles Pratt, 32, CPD, district court bench warrant (times 2); Henry Powers, 36, NCSO, domestic battery; Robin Alcorn, 24, CPD, county warrant/hold for agency; Kenneth Koons, 46, CPD, open container, public intoxication; Michael Moore, 41, CPD, public intoxication, resisting arrest; Stephan Mair, 52, MPD, hold for probation and parole; Timothy Schnepper, 37, CPD, district court bench warrant; Peyton Owens, 21, MPD, public intoxication; Jasha Wolfe, 21, MPD, public intoxication; Jordan Whitlock, 26, CPD, DUS, insurance violation; Mark Coulter, 37, CPD, DWUI, open container; Aaron Harper, 39, CPD, strangulation of household member, district court bench warrant; Valerie Vasquez, CPD, DWUI, insurance violation, open container; Colton Frye, 24, CPD, county warrant/hold for agency.

Sunday additions:

  • Ashley Workman, 24, NCSO, serving weekends; Karen Heitzman-Hout, 63, CPD, hold for probation and parole; Jordan Alegria, 20, CPD, fail to appear; Bradley Allgeier, 50, MPD, fail to comply.

Monday additions:

Donald Scott, 39, CPD, disturbing the peace; Travis Dees, 37, CPD, NCIC hit; Matthew Sexton, 38, MPD, public intoxication, possession of controlled substance; Noah Brockmier, 25, EPD, DWUS; Jordan Anthony, 23, CPD, fail to appear (times 2); Raegan Moore, 21, EPD, controlled substance possession, interference with peace officer; Joseph Hoffman, 24, EPD, controlled substance possession, interference with peace officer.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News