Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., April 10 to 12, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate rosters dated April 10 to 12, 2021, visit trib.com.
Saturday additions:
- Charles Pratt, 32, CPD, district court bench warrant (times 2); Henry Powers, 36, NCSO, domestic battery; Robin Alcorn, 24, CPD, county warrant/hold for agency; Kenneth Koons, 46, CPD, open container, public intoxication; Michael Moore, 41, CPD, public intoxication, resisting arrest; Stephan Mair, 52, MPD, hold for probation and parole; Timothy Schnepper, 37, CPD, district court bench warrant; Peyton Owens, 21, MPD, public intoxication; Jasha Wolfe, 21, MPD, public intoxication; Jordan Whitlock, 26, CPD, DUS, insurance violation; Mark Coulter, 37, CPD, DWUI, open container; Aaron Harper, 39, CPD, strangulation of household member, district court bench warrant; Valerie Vasquez, CPD, DWUI, insurance violation, open container; Colton Frye, 24, CPD, county warrant/hold for agency.
Sunday additions:
- Ashley Workman, 24, NCSO, serving weekends; Karen Heitzman-Hout, 63, CPD, hold for probation and parole; Jordan Alegria, 20, CPD, fail to appear; Bradley Allgeier, 50, MPD, fail to comply.
Monday additions:
Donald Scott, 39, CPD, disturbing the peace; Travis Dees, 37, CPD, NCIC hit; Matthew Sexton, 38, MPD, public intoxication, possession of controlled substance; Noah Brockmier, 25, EPD, DWUS; Jordan Anthony, 23, CPD, fail to appear (times 2); Raegan Moore, 21, EPD, controlled substance possession, interference with peace officer; Joseph Hoffman, 24, EPD, controlled substance possession, interference with peace officer.