Inmate rosters

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., Dec. 23 through Dec. 28, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated Dec. 23 through Dec. 28, visit trib.com.
Wednesday additions:
- Brandon Johnson, 24, NCSO, fail to comply (times 3); Jermaine Palato, 36, MPD, hold for probation and parole; Jacquelyn Harris, 33, CPD, DWUI, open container in vehicle, child endangering, hit and run with property damage, shoplifting; Dana Green, 38, NCSO, probationary court hold; Allen Standing Elk, 38, CPD, county warrant/hold for agency; Daniel Closs, 65, CPD, public intoxication prohibited; Leon Spoonhunter, 34, CPD, fail to appear; David Criss, 52, CPD, fail to appear; Weldon Blackburn, 43, NCSO, fail to appear.
Thursday additions:
- Israel Zegiel, 39, CPD, disturbing the peace, defrauding an inn keeper; Terrance Fullerton, 23, MPD, hold for probation and parole; Michael Sanders, 35, CPD, hold for probation and parole, controlled substance possession meth; Steven Mildren, 34, CPD, fail to appear; Evan Kerr, 33, CPD, fail to comply (times 2); Jonathon Wentz, 24, CPD, district court bench warrant; Kirk Steffey, 42, MPD, criminal warrant (times 2); Jason Whitney, 40, CPD, fail to appear, fail to comply; William Garland, 29, CPD, domestic battery, strangulation of household member; Dominic Servantez, 33, CPD, DWUI.
Friday additions:
- Kostantino Zacharakis, 33, MPD, hold for probation and parole; Latoya Moore, 34, CPD, shoplifting, criminal warrant; Anthony Townsend, 36, CPD, criminal warrant, county warrant/hold for agency (times 2); David Cotton, 51, CPD, public intoxication prohibited, urinating or defecating in public; Dalton Griswold, 28, MPD, fail to comply; Andrew Goldstein, 34, CPD, controlled substance possession meth, controlled susbtance possession (times 2), carry concealed weapon, larceny; Jack Sullivan, 27, CPD, DWUS, controlled substance possession, under influence controlled substance, controlled substance possession meth; Fauline Byers, 38, EPD, DUI; Sean Salisbury, 28, MPD, domestic battery.
Saturday additions:
- Laurie Vitale, 57, NCSO, fail to comply; Tyloer Moore, 41, CPD, criminal warrant; Donald Smith, 57, CPD, public intoxication prohibited; Leena Reyes Briggs, 39, CPD, fail to comply (times 3); Tracy Shelley, 36, CPD, civil bench warrant.
Sunday additions:
- Shane Sternberg, 37, NCSO, serve jail time; Shawna Hansen, 33, CPD, registration motor vehicle, insurance violation, county warrant/hold for agency; Alana Archuleta, 41, CPD, malicious mischief prohibited, shoplifting; Scott Jackson, 29, CPD, violate FVPA court order; Rebecca Carson, 44, MPD, fail to comply; Andrew Castano, 40, CPD, trespassing; Evan Yates, 65, CPD, public intoxication prohibited; Andrew Schrayer, 23, CPD, DWUI, elude police, open container; Anthony Holliday, 19, CPD, DUS, insurance violation; Casey Henry, 31, CPD, criminal warrant; Steven Gilmore, 41, CPD, fail to appear.