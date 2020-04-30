Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., April 29 and 30, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate rosters dated April 29 and 30, 2020, visit trib.com.
Wednesday additions:
- Hayden Schlotfeldt, 23, NCSO, fail to comply; Steven Haworth, 64, CPD, DUS driving while license suspended/revoked, insurance violation no current liability, fail to appear, county warrant/hold for agency (times 2); Triton Teske, 22, CPD, DWUI; John Van Nes, 41, CPD, DWUI, attempt to elude, compliance auto insurance, driving without interlock device.
Thursday additions:
Priscilla Sexton, 26, NCSO, district court bench warrant; Patrick Wilson, 30, CPD, attempts/conspire, drugs/conspiracy, delivery of controlled substance; Tashina Morgan, 32, CPD, fail to comply (times 3), conspiracy; Donald Picek, 38, NCSO, district court bench warrant; David Wright, 52, USMA, contract hold/billing; Barry Kelsey, 49, USMA, contract hold/billing; Billy Martin, 30, DCI, attempts/conspire, drugs/conspiracy; Shyla Hoffman, 25, CPD, DUS; Isaiah Carson, 18, CPD, DWUI, leave the scene of accident/property damage, insurance violation no current liability, resisting arrest interfere with.
