Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., February 22, 23 and 24, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate rosters dated February 22, 23 and 24, 2020, visit trib.com.
Saturday additions:
- Kindle Meek, 23, CPD, hold for probation and parole; Todd Hambrick, 58, NCSO, serve jail time; Allen Cordova, 21, DCI, contract hold/billing; Anthony Petty, WHP, inteference with peace officer, county warrant/hold for agency; Roxanna Anderson, 31, NCSO, hold for probation and parole; Stephanie Cestnik, 33, CPD, county warrant/hold for agency; Jason Sanchez, 45, CPD, interference with peace officer, breach of peace, domestic battery; Vanessa Sanchez, 37, CPD, breach of peace, interference with peace officer; Parker Austin, 28, NCSO, DWUI, interference with peace officer; Erik Dily, 39, CPD, DWUI; Shauna Davis, 37, CPD, domestic battery; Sakala Mulholland, 23, NCSO, DWUI; Larry Harrison, 19, CPD, public intoxication, liquor law minors in possession; Chavis Albright, 22, CPD, DWUI, leave the scene of accident.
Sunday additions:
- Joseph Grant, 30, CPD, DWUI, improper registration, no insurance; Adam Petty, 41, NCSO, fail to comply; Erick Galvan Palomo, 23, WHP, NCIC hit; Lindsay Miracle, 38, CPD, criminal warrant; Mark Umbach, 43, CPD, DWUI, suspended/revoked driver’s license; Terrell Porter, 34, EPD, criminal warrant; Alana Archuleta, 40, CPD, probation revocation by police officer.
Monday additions:
Jeryell Brigance, 29, EPD, hold for probation and parole; Korey Downing, 30, CPD, DWUI, driving without interlock device, DWUS; Llyndi Crippen, 40, CPD, county warrant/hold for agency; Joshua Kraus, 18, WHP, criminal warrant; Valerie Iron Rope, 29, CPD, public intoxication; Richard Horton, 48, CPD, fail to comply; Leena Reyes Briggs, 38, NCSO, fail to comply; Austin Greer, 21, CPD, fail to comply, controlled substance possession.