Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., June 20, 21 and 22, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate rosters dated June 20, 21, and 22, 2020, visit trib.com.
Saturday additions:
- Cody Shuck, 36, NCSO, contract hold/billing; Arnold Butler, 54, NCSO, contract hold/billing; Nicholas Tabler, 46, NCSO, fail to appear; Andrew Goswick, 31, NCSO, hold for WSP; Michael Day, 56, NCSO, fail to comply; Travis Roylance, 32, CPD, vandalism/destruction of property; Shaynee Gibbs, 22, NCSO, serve jail time, fail to appear; Steven Roubideaux, 50, NCSO, criminal warrant; Ronald Hager, 29, NCSO, fail to appear; Aaron Lantis, 43, CPD, criminal warrant; Courtney Collingwood, 24, DCI, NCIC hit (times 2), county warrant/hold for agency; Louis Hewitt, 38, CPD, public intoxication prohibited; Raven Abbott, 27, CPD, fail to appear; Martha Loneman, 37, CPD, fail to appear (times 2), public intoxication prohibited; Michele Kientz, 53, CPD, DUS, insurance violation no current liability, registration motor vehicle; Natasha Posey, 22, CPD, fail to comply; Christian Posey, 24, CPD, public intoxication prohibited; Sylvia Sanjavier, 45, CPD, criminal warrant.
Sunday additions:
- Michael Blackley, 65, CPD, public intoxication prohibited; Nicholas Frederick, 26, EPD, expc ord property destruction over $500, domestic battery; Daniel Harris, 51, MPD, public intoxication; Kelly Alsgaard, 21, CPD, domestic battery; Kimberly Montoya, 49, EPD, criminal warrant; Melissa Smith, 36, WHP, DWUI.
Monday additions:
Christina Ondriezek, 26, WHP, county warrant/hold for agency (times 2); Jimmie Curtis, 53, CPD, criminal warrant; Spencer Rhodes, 26, CPD, under influence controlled substance, controlled substance possession meth; David Horton, 61, CPD, DWUI, interference with peace officer; Megann Holzer, 23, NCSO, district court bench warrant.
