Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., April 2 to April 5, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate rosters dated April 2 to April 5, 2021, visit trib.com.
Friday additions:
- Douglas Hauf, 40, CPD, criminal warrant; Sylvia San Javier, 46, CPD, shoplifting, trespassing; Raymond McGuirk, 23, NCSO, fail to comply, criminal bench warrant; James Baker, 49, CPD, DWUI, driver’s license, registration, open container; Aaron Feuerstein, 42, NCSO, contract hold/billing; Jamie Zamora, 43, CPD, criminal warrant; Austen Bagner, 28, NCSO, criminal warrant; Kevin DeSchneau, 32, CPD, aggravated assault; Cody Coker, 21, MPD, fail to appear; Kevin Wilson, 40, CPD, DWUS, fail to appear, controlleld substance possession meth.
Saturday additions:
- Michael Schaefer, 67, NCSO, contract hold/billing; Ricky Dougherty, 41, NCSO, criminal warrant; Guy Lucero, 58, CPD, parks alcohol and public intoxication; Makayla Helms-Pickett, 26, NCSO, hold for probation and parole; Jordan Johnson, 41, EPD, fail to appear, controlled substance possession, controlled substances drug paraphernalia; Colton Wagner, 25, CPD, fail to comply, controlled substance possession (times 2); Dvonte Bradley, 29, CPD, public intoxication, open container; Kristin Williams, 65, CPD, controlled substance possession meth; David Sheets, 34, EPD, fail to appear; Antonio Johnson, 32, CPD, aggravated assault, controlled substance possession meth, controlled substance possession (times 4); Daniel Teel, 44, EPD, fail to comply; Harlan Taylor, 30, CPD, DWUI, compliance auto insurance, controlled substance possession meth.
Sunday additions:
- Keegan Marshall, 30, CPD, hold for probation and parole; Ronan Whiteplume, 37, WHP, NCIC hit; Jenefer Smith, 50, CPD, fail to appear; Dempsey Champion-Stucker, 24, CPD, disturbing the peace; David Owyhee, 59, CPD, DWUI, DWUS, backing; Daniel Harris, 52, MPD, public intoxication, disturb the peace; Ivan Gudino, 22, EPD, DWUI.
Monday additions:
Anthony Witcher, 32, MPD, domestic battery; Darren Thunehorst, 38, NCSO, district court bench warrant; Aaron Blanchard, 39, MPD, DWUI, driving under suspension; David Gober, 47, CPD, unlawful entry into occupied structure, controlled substance possession; Hosea White, 42, CPD, aggravated assault, domestic battery, controlled substance possession meth.