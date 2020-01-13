Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., January 11, 12, and 13, 2020.
Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained.
Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate rosters dated January 11, 12, and 13, 2020, visit trib.com.
Saturday additions:
- Raymond Schrantz, 50, MPD, hold for probation and parole; Dalas Keil, 24, NCSO, driving without interlock device, compliance auto insurance; Jessica Marts, 31, CPD, hold for probation and parole; Lenora Cole, 31, NCSO, district court bench warrant; Daniel Harris, 51, CPD, public intoxication; Leonard Headley, 60, USMA, contract hold/billing; Kenneth Gross, 38, CPD, violate protection order; Seth Burrer, 18, NCSO, serving weekends; Trevor Wroble, 31, CPD, shoplifting, suspended/revoked driver’s license, bond revocation (times 2); Lacy Williams-Schmitt, 37, NCSO, criminal warrant; Russell Frerichs, 42, CPD, public intoxication, marijuana possession; Robert Rowe, 27, CPD, DWUI; Anthony Rush, 33, CPD, DWUI.
Sunday additions:
- Cole Herrick, 36, CPD, criminal warrant; Derrell Ridge, 60, NCSO, fail to appear; Robert Baker, 26, CPD, county warrant/hold for agency; Johnathen Nitcy, 20, CPD, trespassing; Domingo Martinez, 45, MPD, county warrant/hold for agency; Judi Ramsour, 52, MPD, DWUI; Cody Cooley, 21, NCSO, DWUI; Zayne Ritzman, 22, CPD, domestic battery, interference with peace officer, breach of peace.
Monday additions:
Bobby Reay, 22, NCSO, serve jail time; Gavin Gisse, 18, CPD, fail to appear; Ronnie Bedoni, 50, CPD. open container in vehicle, DWUI, driving without interlock device, interference with peace officer; Lindsay Watson, 39, CPD, theft of services; Christopher Talbott, 27, CPD, interference with peace officer, county warrant/hold for agency; Joshua Smith, 26, WHP, DWUI, speed too fast; Seth LeBeau, 36, CPD, fail to comply; Lorie Batchelor, 48, CPD, controlled substance possession meth; Marc Alden, 55, CPD, unauthorized use motor vehicle.