Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., February 1 through 4, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate rosters dated February 1 through 4, 2020, visit trib.com.
Saturday additions
:
- Roberto Arzola, 26,
- MPD, fail to comply; Michele Amack, 50, EPD, fail to appear, county warrant/hold for agency; Felix Reillo, 32,
- MPD, fail to appear, interference with peace officer;
- Carrie Brown, 18, CPD, public intoxication; Elijah Pacheco, 18, CPD, hold for probation and parole; George Fitzgerald, 35, NCSO, serve jail time; Joshua Haworth, 29, NCSO, fail to appear (times 2); Eric Tholson, 38, CPD, trespassing; Makaylee Vermeulen, 20, CPD, FVPA assault.
Sunday additions:
- Cheryl Abriani, 28, NCSO, criminal warrant; Alyssa Johnson, 28, CPD, fail to
- appear; Kendra Largent, 26, NCSO, district court bench
- warrant; Daniel Lawyer, 38, NCSO, fail to comply; Eric
- Cisneros, 37, CPD, DWUI,
- driver’s license, compliance
- auto insurance; Jessica Szymczak, 18, WHP, youthful offender; Darline Schuh, 28, EPD, DWUI, turning at intersection.
Monday additions:
- Tyler Moore, 29, CPD, hold for probation and parole; Austin Hallock, 28, MPD, hold for probation and parole; Pavala Bonavitacola, 72, SDCI, DWUI; Mary Pagett, 57, CPD, controlled substance possession meth; Jordan Farley, 29, CPD and SDCI, public intoxication,
- DWUI, DWUS, reckless
- driving, hit and run property damage, giving false
- accident info; Daniel Shumaker, 31, CPD, fail to appear;
- Kayla Harmon, 28, CPD, fail to comply (times 2), fail to
- appear; Chance Johnson, 23, CPD, interference, fail to comply (times 2).
Tuesday additions
:
Erik Mashek, 41, CPD, civil bench warrant; Christopher Alves, 30, EPD, hold for probation and parole; Clint Newton, 40, CPD, attempt to elude, controlled substance possession meth.