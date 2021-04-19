 Skip to main content
Inmate rosters
Inmate rosters

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., April 17, 18, and 19, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate rosters dated April 17, 18, and 19, 2021, visit trib.com.

Saturday additions:

  • Dustin Swinford, 41, NCSO, county warrant/hold for agency; Joseph Pullum-Martinez, 39, MPD, DWUS, domestic battery; Zayne Ritzman, 23, CPD, hold for probation and parole; Patrick Macera, 62, CPD, public intoxication; Emiliano Gutierrez-Martinez, 25, INS, contract hold/billing; Richard Vasquez, 54, CPD, trespassing, shoplifting; Levi Lee, 39, NCSO, serve jail time; Sylvester Saunders, 69, CPD, criminal warrant; Nicole Bacus, 22, MPD, probation violation; Cory Kimbley, 34, EPD, fail to comply (times 2); Amanda Haynes, 20, MPD, fail to appear; Johnathan Juarez, 48, CPD, criminal bench warrant (times 2); Shane Phelps, 48, NCSO, fail to appear; Ilya Dobin, 36, CPD, DWUI; Tyler Misener, 23, MPD, domestic battery; Johnny Holliday, 22, MPD, public intoxication.

Sunday additions:

  • Nathan Means, 47, MPD, fail to appear; Cathy Long, 48, CPD, trespassing; Darrell McNally, 31, CPD, DWUI, DWUS, open container in vehicle, compliance auto insurance, interference with peace officer, hit and run property damage; Jeffrey Tanner, 50, CPD, hold for probation and parole, controlled substance possession meth; Marcus Salway, 35, CPD, public intoxication; Christian Sessions, 26, MPD, public intoxication, possession of controlled substance; Ryan Hasbrouck, 46, CPD, DWUI, speeding; Harlin Henry, 26, CPD, domestic assault; David Pickard, 21, MPD, DWUI, open container; Joshua Kronberg-Rasner, 42, EPD, DUI; Sherri Smith-Luis, 46, NCSO, county warrant/hold for agency (times 2).

Monday additions:

Kevin Legarreta, 42, CPD, fail to comply; Louis Yellowfox, 36, CPD, trespassing, public intoxication.

