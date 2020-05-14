Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., May 13 and 14, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate rosters dated May 13 and 14, 2020, visit trib.com.
Wednesday additions:
- Darel Monear, 40, NCSO, criminal warrant (times 2); Monique Campbell, 33, CPD, fail to comply, wrongful take/dispose property, registration violation, compliance auto insurance, controlled substance possession; Armando Montoya, 41, CPD, controlled substance possession meth, fail to comply (times 2), DWUS; Matthew Maxwell, 40, CPD, DWUI, domestic battery, drive without interlock device, probation revocation by police officer, interfering with 911 call; Maren Drake, 42, CPD, controlled substance possession, controlled substance possession meth, DWUS, registration violation, fail to comply; Michael Townsend, 33, CPD, DUS; Douglas Hawk, 34, CPD, controlled substance possession meth; Antonio Allen, 27, CPD, interference with peace officer, probation revocation by police officer, careless driving.
Thursday additions:
Hugh Carpenter, 55, CPD, DWUI; Robert Lynch, 68, CPD, public intoxication prohibited, open container possess/dispense in open, marijuana possession; Zachary Fitch, 26, NCSO, criminal trespass, stalking, breach of peace; Alyssa Allen, 26, CPD, public intoxication prohibited; Ervin Andujar, CPD, disturbing the peace; Peter Potter, 59, CPD, controlled substance possession meth, controlled substance possession, probation revocation by police officer, under influence controlled substance; Rolinda Arnold, 55, CPD, county warrant/hold for agency; William Davis, 36, CPD, DWUI, DWUS, driving without interlock device; David Parker, 39, CPD, disturbing the peace; Kenneth Blackburn, 37, CPD, public intoxication prohibited; Robert Smith, 36, CPD, DWUI, DWUS; Naveda Whiting-Piapot, 30, CPD, public intoxication prohibited.
