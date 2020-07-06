Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., July 3, 4, 5 and 6, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained.
Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate rosters dated July 3, 4, 5 and 6, 2020, visit trib.com.
Friday additions
:
- Johnathan Harris, 27, CPD, district court bench warrant, resisting arrest assist person in custody; Amanda Wilson, 43, CPD, aggravated assault; Ryan Bennet, 29, NCSO, contract hold/billing; Jason Cook, 45, CPD, DWUI, leave the scene of accident.
Saturday additions:
- Jared Huston, 40, NCSO, courtesy hold/other agency; James Luce, 28, CPD, DUS; Donald Ramsour, 24, CPD, fail to comply; Olen Robinson, 60, CPD, public intoxication; Tiffani Graham, 39, CPD, fail to appear; Michael Brown, 60, CPD, fail to comply; William Topaum, 42, CPD, public intoxication; Joshua Winkworth, 30, MPD, fail to appear; Ronald Warner Jr., 35, WyGF, boating under the influence, reckless driving, boating rules & regulations, safety equipment required; Trinity Rowland, 19, EPD, county warrant/hold for agency; Amanda Smith, 26, WHP, DWUI; Peyton Owens, 20, MPD, fail to comply; Dana Reed, 66, WyGF, boating under the influence, careless driving, safety equipment required, inteference with peace officer.
Sunday additions
:
- James Lennon, 32, WHP, DWUI, two and three lane, maintain insurance; Erick Lutnes, 34, NCSO, criminal trespass; David Brambila, 28, CPD, interference with peace officer, interfering with 911 call, domestic battery, strangulation of household member, breach of peace; Edward Rogers, 52, NCSO, DWUI, open container in vehicle, controlled substance possession; Jovan Presbury, 31, MPD, fail to appear (times 4); Stacy Mckenzie, 44, CPD, controlled substance possession meth, controlled substance possession; William Harrison, 53, CPD, controlled substance possession meth, DWUS, compliance auto insurance; Eric Hendrickson, 54, CPD, public intoxication prohibited; Echo Pollock, 35, CPD, fail to appear; Edward Foster, 46, CPD, insurance violation no current liability, registration motor vehicle, superintendant speed zone, fail to appear, DWUI, DUS; Cody Giles, 27, CPD, public intoxication prohibited; Charles Hereford, 34, CPD, DWUI, DWUS; Dakota Venard, 23, WHP, DWUI; Steve Lockard, 25, CPD, fail to comply, interrference with peace officer, controlled substance possession meth, county warrant/hold for agency, district court bench warrant, criminal warrant, fail to comply.
Monday additions
:
Joseph Manning, 36, NCSO, all county park rule violation; Francisco Sosa, 24, MPD, fail to appear; Lucas Nelson, 39, CPD, criminal warrant; Carlos Salazar, 45, NCSO, criminal warrant.
