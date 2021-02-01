 Skip to main content
Inmate rosters
Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m. Jan.30, Jan. 31, and Feb. 1, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate rosters dated Jan. 30, 31, and Feb. 1, 2021, visit trib.com.

Saturday additions:

  • Anacin Belving, 31, CPD, criminal bench warrant; Ronald Everly, 49, NCSO, criminal bench warrant (times 2), hold for WSP; Bobby Mielke, 46, CPD, violate FVPA court order; Dewayne Martinez, 51, MPD, criminal warrant; David Young, 62, MPD, felon in possession of weapon, hold for probation and parole; Christophee Andersen, 28, NCSO, hold for district court; Travis Roylance, 33, CPD, fail to appear; Drake Szcvzudlo, 26, CPD, shoplifting; Cameron Ahadi, 38, NCSO, serve jail time; John Ray, 39, CPD, criminal warrant; Sierra Randall, 30, CPD, courtesy hold/other agency, fail to comply, controlled substance possession (times 2); Beth Johnson, 42, MPD, driving under suspension; Tyler Smith, 29, EPD, DWUS; Austin Carson, 26, EPD, fail to comply.

Sunday additions:

Jenterece

  • Watkins, 40, CPD, controlled substance possession meth, controlled substance possession; Kyle Hooper, 32, CPD, battery, vandalism/destruction of property; Michael Seivewright, 56, NCSO, criminal warrant, larceny (times 2); Austen Bagner, 27, MPD, controlled substance possession meth, controlled substance possession; Jose de Jesus Aivarado O’Brien, 18, CPD, criminal bench warrant, district court bench warrant, interference with peace officer; Bobby Davis, 32, NCSO, fail to comply.

Monday additions:

Mitchell Shirts, 34, NCSO, serve jail time; Stephen Burns, 28, CPD, public intoxication prohibited, property damage; Nadia Martinez, 20, CPD, littering, DUS, resisting arrest, insurance violation.

