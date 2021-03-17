Inmate rosters

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., March 13 to 17, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated March 13 to 17, 2021, visit trib.com.
Saturday additions:
- Benjamin Doll, 19, CPD, county warrant/hold for agency; Jajvan Bynum, 18, CPD, possession with intent to deliver, controlled substance possession; Keegan Marshall, 30, hold for probation and parole; Erin Zimmerman, 39, CPD, hold for probation and parole, controlled substance possession; Erin Kampa, 39, CPD, district court bench warrant, interference with peace officer; John Boyden, 60, NCSO, serving weekends; Casey Teakell, 40, CPD, fail to appear (times 2); Cory O’Malley, 27, EPD, courtesy hold/other agency; Jacqueline Washakie, 21, EPD, public intoxication; Jon Barton, 36, CPD, controlled substance possession meth; Lisa Sears, 40, CPD, DWUI, DUS, insurance violation; Ranson Thompson, 40, NCSO, domestic battery.
Sunday additions:
- Eric Brannam, 32, MPD, criminal warrant; Kadin Eastlund, 23, CPD, hold for probation and parole; Gerardo Contreras-Amaya, 30, SDCI, immigration hold; Menyan Hauck, 41, CPD, fail to appear; Crystal Dresser, 36, CPD, public intoxication; Kelly Kinkade, 61, CPD, public intoxication; Ricki Heth, 50, CPD, DWUI, insurance violation; David Rael, 51, CPD, DWUI, maintain insurance, DWUS, drive without interlock device; Shyla Hoffman, 26, CPD, fail to appear.
Monday additions:
- As’sher Pettry, 19, EPD, auto burglary; Desare Cramer, 25, CPD, DWUI.
Tuesday additions:
- Peter Longoria, 29, CPD, reckless endangering; Justin Cloud, 30, WHP, DWUI, controlled substance possession (times 2), closed signs markers; Cody Joy, 34, CPD, domestic battery; Kyla Lawson, 30, CPD, fail to comply (times 2).
Wednesday additions:
Luv Shiner, 19, CPD, district court bench warrant; Kolton Buster, 22, CPD, DWUI, insurance violation, stop or yield sign; Gregory Jackson, 46, CPD, public intoxication.