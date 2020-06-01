Inmate rosters

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., May 30, 31, and June 1, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated May 30, 31, and June 1, 2020, visit trib.com.
Saturday additions:
- Sammuel Friday, 37, NCSO, contract hold/billing; Terry Depass, 47, NCSO, criminal warrant; Christian Posey, 24, CPD, domestic battery, false imprisonment; Vanessa Saputra, 32, NCSO, hold for probation and parole; Leslie Leach, 37, CPD, controlled substance possession meth; John Shotgun, 50, CPD, trespassing, open container possess dispense in open; Michael Malloy, 38, CPD, controlled substance possession, fail to comply; Mikial Quiroz, 40, CPD, fail to comply; Andrew Fernandez, 28, NCSO, fail to comply; Tyler Moore, 29, NCSO, serve jail time; Brianna Reed, 19, CPD, fail to comply, criminal warrant; Michele Chavez, 49, WHP, fail to appear; Bradley Froke, 57, CPD, fail to comply; Jack Myers, 56, CPD, fail to comply; Olen Robinson, 59, CPD, public intoxication prohibited; Jade Bolin, 27, CPD, DWUI; Jashawn Crowley, 23, CPD, fail to comply, controlled substance possession, interference with peace officer; Carlos Ulloa, 28, CPD, DWUI, DWUS, open container in vehicle, felon in possession of weapon; Kegan Wass, 22, CPD, pedestrian under influence, interference with peace officer.
Sunday additions:
- Joseph Richtarsic, 26, CPD, NCIC hit; Hosea White, 41, WHP, DWUI, open container in vehicle, speed over 65 on primary/secondary, registration violation, seat belt required, driver’s license; Sarah Tingey, 25, CPD, criminal warrant; Brandon Munguia, 18, CPD, district court bench warrant, resisting arrest assist person in custody; Nicole Neu, 43, CPD, public intoxication prohibited; Albert York, CPD, DWUI, driver’s license required; Wesley Dabbs, 33, CPD, criminal warrant, district court bench warrant; Andrew Merz, 23, domestic battery, strangulation of household member.
Monday additions:
Christopher Alves, 30, EPD, hold for probation and parole; Angel Sage, 23, WHP, county warrant/hold for agency; Leeroy Krause, 21, CPD, pedestrian under influence, controlled substance possession, NCIC hit.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!