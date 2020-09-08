Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., September 5 through September 8, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate rosters dated September 5 through September 8, visit trib.com.
Saturday additions: Scott Marchant, 54, NCSO, serving weekends; Megan Day, 25, CPD, controlled substance possession (times 2); Kayla Tamblyn, 19, CPD, fail to comply; Shawn Mapp, 39, USMA, contract hold/billing; Colton Walkin, 20, NCSO, county warrant/hold for agency; Connor Culp, 38, CPD, criminal warrant; Justin Schoening, 24, CPD, controlled substance possession meth, controlled substance possession, compliance auto insurance, registration violation, fail to comply; Michael Gdowski, 35, CPD, strangulation of household member, domestic battery.
Sunday additions
:
Micahel Brown, 60, CPD, public intoxication prohibited, open container; Jason Ramirez, 18, CPD, liquor law minor attempt to purchase, resisting arrest assist person in custody; Terry Kane, 46, MPD, fail to comply; Marshall Channel, 25, CPD, county warrant/hold for agency, trespassing, public intoxication prohibited; Jacob Price, 18, CPD, trespassing; Jordyn Duran, 26, CPD, controlled substance possession meth, controlled substance possession, DWUI, open container in vehicle, compliance auto insurance; Zandrea Valero, 30, CPD, controlled substance possession meth; Tanner Koberg, 23, MPD, DWUI.
Monday additions
:
Joshua Haworth, 29, CPD, district court bench warrant; Donald Young, 58, CPD, criminal warrant, registration motor vehicle; Jacob Babcock, 38, CPD, stalking felony, violate FVPA court order, interference with peace officer; Phillip Beach, 24, EPD, fail to comply; Ashley Moyte, 28, CPD, disturbing the peace; Tallon Stewart, 18, CPD, fail to appear, resisting arrest; Kennedy Maddox, 18, CPD, liquor law minors in possession, DWUI.
Tuesday additions
:
Mary Gear, 33, CPD, fail to appear; Andrea Pead, 41, CPD, fail to comply; Daniel Closs, 65, CPD, public intoxication; Justin Lamb, 25, CPD, fail to appear; Craig Johnson, 53, CPD, public intoxication; Tiffani Graham, 39, CPD, county warrant/hold for agency; Devon Souza, 26, CPD, criminal entry, vandalism/destruction of property, interference with peace officer.
