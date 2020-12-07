 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Inmate rosters
View Comments

Inmate rosters

{{featured_button_text}}

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., Dec. 5, 6, and 7, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate rosters dated Dec. 5, 6, and 7, visit trib.com.

Saturday additions:

  • Kaylee Shain, 19, CPD, criminal warrant; Rosemary Mares, 64, NCSO, courtesy hold/other agency; Christopher Clark, 28, NCSO, hold for probation and parole; Thomas Nace, 39, EPD, fail to appear (times 2), fail to comply (times 2), criminal warrant; Talcon Patik, 43, CPD, hold for probation and parole; Mathew Glassmire, 20, CPD, controlled substance possession (times 2), petty larceny; John Thellmann, 39, CPD, fail to comply, controlled substance possession meth; Jason Hart, 46, NCSO, hold for district court; Kenneth Avey, 62, CPD, domestic battery; Michael Henry, 26, CPD, DWUI, controlled substance possession meth, controlled substance possession; William Cordova, 27, CPD, DWUI.

Sunday additions:

  • Tina Reeves, 49, CPD, district court bench warrant; Jesse Abbott, 32, NCSO, criminal warrant; Cassandra Simpson, 38, CPD, fail to appear; Melany Miracle, 50, CPD, controlled substance possession meth; Sheri Salazar, 37, CPD, DWUI, resisting arrest interfere with.

Monday additions:

Andrew Castano, 40, CPD, disturbing the peace; Robert Bockman, 40, CPD, criminal warrant; Nicole Naslund, 26, CPD, domestic battery; Karen Mattson, 59, CPD, DWUI, insurance violation, leave the scene of accident; Jason Ford, 30, CPD, hold for probation and parole; Jaelin Miller, 25, CPD, domestic assault; Dillion Wise, 26, CPD, fail to appear.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News