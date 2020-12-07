Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., Dec. 5, 6, and 7, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate rosters dated Dec. 5, 6, and 7, visit trib.com.
Saturday additions:
- Kaylee Shain, 19, CPD, criminal warrant; Rosemary Mares, 64, NCSO, courtesy hold/other agency; Christopher Clark, 28, NCSO, hold for probation and parole; Thomas Nace, 39, EPD, fail to appear (times 2), fail to comply (times 2), criminal warrant; Talcon Patik, 43, CPD, hold for probation and parole; Mathew Glassmire, 20, CPD, controlled substance possession (times 2), petty larceny; John Thellmann, 39, CPD, fail to comply, controlled substance possession meth; Jason Hart, 46, NCSO, hold for district court; Kenneth Avey, 62, CPD, domestic battery; Michael Henry, 26, CPD, DWUI, controlled substance possession meth, controlled substance possession; William Cordova, 27, CPD, DWUI.
Sunday additions:
- Tina Reeves, 49, CPD, district court bench warrant; Jesse Abbott, 32, NCSO, criminal warrant; Cassandra Simpson, 38, CPD, fail to appear; Melany Miracle, 50, CPD, controlled substance possession meth; Sheri Salazar, 37, CPD, DWUI, resisting arrest interfere with.
Monday additions:
Andrew Castano, 40, CPD, disturbing the peace; Robert Bockman, 40, CPD, criminal warrant; Nicole Naslund, 26, CPD, domestic battery; Karen Mattson, 59, CPD, DWUI, insurance violation, leave the scene of accident; Jason Ford, 30, CPD, hold for probation and parole; Jaelin Miller, 25, CPD, domestic assault; Dillion Wise, 26, CPD, fail to appear.
