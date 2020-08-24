Inmate rosters

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., August 22, 23, 24, and 25, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated August 22, 23, 24, and 25, 2020, visit trib.com.
Saturday additions:
- Jose Sarmiento-Fernandez, 35, NCSO, immigration hold; Nicholas Rosas, 19, CPD, fail to comply; James Giannell, 22, NCSO, contract hold/billing; Michael Blackley, 65, CPD, driving under suspension, insurance violation; Richard Horton, 48, CPD, resisting arrest, seatbelt violation, fail to appear (times 2); Jordan Suess, 32, EPD, NCIC hit; Michael Watts, 31, CPD, DWUI, open container; Evan Yates, 65, CPD, trespassing; John Notermann, 38, CPD, DWUI, insurance violation, marijuana possession; Charles Mathisen, 36, CPD, county warrant/hold for agency; Garrett McLain, 24, NCSO, strangulation of household member, domestic battery, interfering with 911 call, interference with peace officer.
Sunday additions:
- Christopher McCain, 30, WHP, larceny; Samuel Fales, 39, NCSO, domestic battery; Jack Hillan, 49, CPD, fail to comply (times 2), county warrant/hold for agency, criminal bench warrant; Rick Sanchez, 36, CPD, DWUI; Hyla Jonas, 45, CPD, fail to appear (times 2); Samantha Stevens, 25, NCSO, fail to appear; Donald Whitmore, 33, CPD, maintain insurance, DWUI, inteference with peace officer.
Monday additions:
- Antonio Carrillo, 28, INS, immigration hold; Cherica Apodaca, 40, NCSO, hold for circuit court; Gerald Spinelli, 65, CPD, DWUS, DWUI; Jeremy Day, 36, CPD, escape from detention; Jamie Strong, 26, CPD, interference with peace officer, fail to comply, fail to appear; Mark Rabb, 34, MPD, criminal warrant; Robert Olguin, 31, NCSO, county warrant/hold for agency; Victoria Astry, 18, EPD, fail to appear.
Tuesday additions:
William Poutre, 26, CPD, domestic assault, strangulation of household member; Jessica Hills, 27, NCSO, serve jail time; Chayanne Rodriguez, 41, CPD, hold for WSP; Shawn Nash, 40, NCSO, serve jail time; Dominic Myers, 31, CPD, county warrant/hold for agency; Silvia San Javier, 45, CPD, fail to comply (times 2); Isaiah White, 18, CPD, controlled substance possession.
