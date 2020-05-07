You are the owner of this article.
Inmate rosters
Inmate rosters

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., May 6 and 7, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate rosters dated May 6 and 7, 2020, visit trib.com.

Wednesday additions:

  • Tyson Lancaster, 28, NCSO, courtesy hold/other agency; Johnathan Harris, 27, NCSO, district court bench warrant, fail to comply, fail to appear; Billy Dodd, 57, CPD, fail to comply; Zacharie Engberg, 23, NCSO, DWUI, open container in vehicle; Xavier Bynum, 24, CPD, fail to comply.

Thursday additions:

Shannon Mares, 27, CPD, controlled substance possession, hold for probation and parole; Taylor Swingholm, 25, NCSO, fail to comply; Samuel Vick, 48, NCSO, serve jail time; Jesse Jackson, 29, CPD, violate FVPA court order; Joshua Roberts, 41, CPD, fail to comply; Aryanna Gage, 19, CPD, marijuana possession, resisting arrest; Mercedez Frye, 27, CPD, DWUI, open container, insurance violation no current liability, run stop sign; Caimen Houston, 22, CPD, domestic battery, interference with peace officer.

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

